Azerbaijan plans expanded food traceability under 2027-2032 program

Digitalization is of particular importance for food safety in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) Goshgar Tahmazli said at the World Food Day 2026 event held at ADA University.

According to Report, Tahmazli said digitalization makes it possible to accelerate information exchange in import-export operations, simplify procedures and increase transparency.

"Today, Azerbaijani products are already exported to more than 70 countries. Digitalization does not simply mean increasing the number of electronic services. The key is to be able to trace the origin of a product, identify risks in a timely manner and make the right decision without delay. We want consumers to be confident in the safety of the products they purchase, while farmers and entrepreneurs should be able to bring the results of their work to broader markets," he said.

Tahmazli noted that there are significant opportunities to achieve these goals in the coming period.

"Under the 2027-2032 State Program on Food Safety, it is planned to ensure the traceability of food products from production through to final consumption and to expand information exchange among government agencies," he said.

Tahmazli added that although these may initially appear to be technical issues, each serves an important objective - risk assessment in the field of food safety.

"This will enable us to identify risks in a timely manner, prevent problems from escalating and protect human health more reliably," he said.