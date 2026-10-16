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    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Baku International Book Fair to bring together participants from 30 countries

    Cultural policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 11:56
    Baku International Book Fair to bring together participants from 30 countries

    The 12th Baku International Book Fair will be held from October 21 to 27 under the organization of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

    According to Report, citing the ministry, this year's fair will take place at the Baku Expo Center under the motto "Life is bigger than a screen: one child, one book, one real world."

    The event will bring together 59 organizations from 30 foreign countries, as well as 147 local publishing, printing and book-related companies.

    Alongside Azerbaijan's People's Writers and Poets and prominent young authors, the fair will also feature renowned writers and scholars from Türkiye, the United States, Norway, England, Poland, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

    The program will include master classes for children and adults, book presentations devoted to inclusivity and other topical issues, autograph sessions, conferences, competitions, reading sessions and musical programs.

    Platforms aimed at expanding cooperation among representatives of the book industry will also operate during the fair.

    The Baku International Book Fair serves as an important platform for promoting a culture of reading, strengthening ties between Azerbaijan's literary community and foreign literary circles, and developing cooperation within the book industry.

    XII Bakı Beynəlxalq Kitab Sərgisində 30 ölkə təmsil olunacaq
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