    Iranian missiles strike on UAE kill six senior CIA officers

    • 01 March, 2026
    • 23:31
    Iranian missile strikes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have killed six senior officers of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    One of the missiles launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hit a residential facility used by US intelligence officers. As a result, six senior CIA officers were killed and two others wounded.

    Information that an IRGC missile strike targeted a CIA facility in the UAE appeared the day before.

    İranın BƏƏ-yə atdığı raketlər MKİ-nin altı yüksək rütbəli zabitini öldürüb
    СМИ: Шесть высокопоставленных офицеров ЦРУ убиты при ударе КСИР по ОАЭ

