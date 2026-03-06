Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:30
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani women on March 8 - International Women's Day.

    According to Report, the congratulatory message reads:

    "Dear Ladies,

    I sincerely congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on International Women's Day and wish you all good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors.

    The Azerbaijani people have always regarded the name of a woman as a symbol of grace, beauty, and nobility, showing her deep respect. Our great history, filled with struggles, is rich with vivid examples of the wisdom, self-sacrifice, and heroism of our women. In the heart of every Azerbaijani, the concept of mother eternally evokes bright feelings associated with the native homeland and the soil of the Fatherland. Our mothers have made an unparalleled contribution to preserving our national-spiritual values – which form an integral part of our contribution to the treasury of human civilization – and to ensuring that our language has worthily withstood the trials of centuries.

    In our country, women's active participation in public life has historically been held in high regard. The fact that Azerbaijani women obtained the right to vote and be elected earlier than women in many advanced countries of the world is an expression of this progressive attitude. In recent years, our women, who have achieved high social status and authority through their socio-cultural initiatives, continue to work successfully today in such fields as education, culture, healthcare, and science. The numerous achievements of our ladies, who carry forward the traditions of their enlightened predecessors and contribute to shaping the modern image of the country, are proud pages in the chronicle of our independence.

    I am confident that our women will continue to spare no effort to educate the younger generation in the spirit of loyalty to the Fatherland and national ideals, and will bring new contributions to our public-moral environment."

    Ilham Aliyev March 8 - International Women's Day
    İlham Əliyev Beynəlxalq Qadınlar Günü münasibətilə Azərbaycan qadınlarını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил азербайджанских женщин по случаю 8 Марта

    Latest News

    20:33

    Brown-Senior: 69% of Azerbaijani state scholarship students choose UK universities

    Education and science
    20:30

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of March 8

    Domestic policy
    20:24

    Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    20:17

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro strongly condemns Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:09

    US expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Witkoff: Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing, more progress expected soon

    Other countries
    19:59

    Costa: Azerbaijan remains strategic partner for EU

    Foreign policy
    19:47

    Trump says he is open to having a religious leader in Iran

    Other countries
    19:40

    BP and SOCAR explore joint opportunities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region

    Energy
    All News Feed