Kondratiuk: War has claimed lives of 768 Ukrainian children

Stay up to date with the top news!

Ukraine's Deputy Parliament Speaker Olena Kondratiuk said 768 children had been killed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, Report informs, citing her post on X.

"Since February 24, 2022, 768 Ukrainian children have been killed. Yesterday, a Russian drone took the life of another child in Ukraine. Rest in peace, Arina Pidruchna," she wrote.