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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Kondratiuk: War has claimed lives of 768 Ukrainian children

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 20:26
    Kondratiuk: War has claimed lives of 768 Ukrainian children

    Ukraine's Deputy Parliament Speaker Olena Kondratiuk said 768 children had been killed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, Report informs, citing her post on X.

    "Since February 24, 2022, 768 Ukrainian children have been killed. Yesterday, a Russian drone took the life of another child in Ukraine. Rest in peace, Arina Pidruchna," she wrote.

    Olena Kondratiuk Ukrainian children Ukraine war
    Kondratiuk: Rusiya ilə münaqişə başlayandan 768 ukraynalı uşaq həlak olub
    Кондратюк: В Украине с начала конфликта погибли 768 детей
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