Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships
Individual sports
- 02 November, 2026
- 20:07
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Azerbaijani karateka Yusif Gahramanli has won a silver medal at the 16th WSF European Shotokan Karate Championships in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation told Report.
He finished second in the 70 kg category for athletes under 15.
Gahramanli prepared for the competition under coaches Shahin and Rashid Khudaverdiyev.
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