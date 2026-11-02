Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships

    Individual sports
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 20:07
    Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships

    Azerbaijani karateka Yusif Gahramanli has won a silver medal at the 16th WSF European Shotokan Karate Championships in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation told Report.

    He finished second in the 70 kg category for athletes under 15.

    Gahramanli prepared for the competition under coaches Shahin and Rashid Khudaverdiyev.

    Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships
    Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at European Shotokan Championships

    azerbaijani karateka Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı karateçi Yusif Qəhrəmanlı Avropa birinciliyində gümüş medal qazanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджанский каратист завоевал серебро на чемпионате Европы
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo
    World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships officially open in Baku
    Foreign policy
    20:18
    Azerbaijan–Algeria joint commission to help boost bilateral trade
    Foreign policy
    20:07
    Azerbaijan and Algeria see significant potential for energy cooperation
    Foreign policy
    19:33
    Uzbek president to attend counterterrorism talks in Kazakhstan
    Region
    19:25
    Photo
    Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss market access for tech companies
    ICT
    19:10
    ICESCO chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day
    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Estonia seeks broader cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and digitalization
    Foreign policy
    18:56
    ACG oil output forecast at 316,400 barrels per day in 2027
    Energy
    18:44
    Photo
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing
    Tourism
    All News Feed