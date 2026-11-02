Samir Sharifov: Middle Corridor development contributes to regional integration

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Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan continue to cooperate effectively both bilaterally and within international organizations, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov said at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence, Report informs.

He said Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asian countries had gained new strategic significance in recent years.

"Our countries maintain close political dialogue and support each other's initiatives within the Organization of Turkic States, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and other multilateral platforms," he said.

Sharifov emphasized that relations between Baku and Bishkek were rooted in shared history, linguistic and cultural affinity, and mutual respect and trust.

He described Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year as an important milestone in bilateral relations. The signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations formally elevated ties to the level of an alliance and strengthened the political and legal foundations for future cooperation, he said.

The deputy minister added that the two countries intended to strengthen practical cooperation in the economic, transport, energy and humanitarian sectors.

He highlighted the development of the Middle Corridor, diversification of transport links and stronger digital connectivity, stressing their importance for expanding trade and regional integration.

Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, Sharifov described Kyrgyzstan's construction of the Manas school in Aghdam as a symbol of brotherly solidarity and praised its support for Azerbaijan.