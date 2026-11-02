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    Kyrgyz ambassador hails growing ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 20:17
    Kyrgyz ambassador hails growing ties with Azerbaijan

    Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are developing dynamically, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov said at an event marking the 35th anniversary of his country's independence, Report informs.

    "Bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are developing dynamically. They are characterized by sustained political dialogue, increasingly active economic ties and the steady expansion of cooperation across various sectors," he said.

    According to the ambassador, bilateral cooperation has reached a strategic level in recent years and is advancing in several areas.

    "Regular high-level contacts, the work of joint interstate mechanisms, including the Interstate Council and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation, and the implementation of specific projects through the Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Development Fund demonstrate the strengthening of our long-term partnership," he said.

    Mamytkanov highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 30–31 this year.

    "The visit was a landmark in the history of our bilateral relations and elevated Kyrgyzstan–Azerbaijan cooperation to an allied partnership through the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations," he said.

    The ambassador noted that the opening of the five-star Baku Hotel complex on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul during the visit, alongside the launch of new projects under the Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, demonstrated the results of economic cooperation.

    He said cooperation between the two countries also had broader regional significance by strengthening transport connectivity between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

    "Our countries share the view that it is important to connect the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. Projects in this area create new opportunities to strengthen transport links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus," he said.

    Mamytkanov also highlighted growing humanitarian ties, describing the Aykol Manas secondary school in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district as a symbol of the historical closeness of the two peoples.

    Among other significant joint initiatives, he recalled the opening of the Kyrgyzstan–Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the Nizami Ganjavi secondary school in Bishkek in October 2022, as well as the unveiling of a monument to Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku in April 2024.

    He added that Kyrgyz Culture Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Culture Days in Kyrgyzstan were held regularly on a reciprocal basis.

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