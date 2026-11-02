Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament
Individual sports
- 02 November, 2026
- 20:59
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Members of Azerbaijan's senior taekwondo team have won one gold and one bronze medal at the Serbia Open 2026 international tournament in Belgrade, the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation told Report.
Gashim Magomedov claimed gold in the men's 63 kg category, while Minaya Akbarova took bronze in the women's 46 kg event.
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