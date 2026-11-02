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    Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament

    Individual sports
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 20:59
    Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament

    Members of Azerbaijan's senior taekwondo team have won one gold and one bronze medal at the Serbia Open 2026 international tournament in Belgrade, the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation told Report.

    Gashim Magomedov claimed gold in the men's 63 kg category, while Minaya Akbarova took bronze in the women's 46 kg event.

    Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament
    Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament
    Azerbaijan wins gold and bronze at Serbia Open taekwondo tournament
    Gashim Magomedov Taekwondo Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycan taekvondoçusu Qaşim Maqomedov beynəlxalq turnirdə qızıl medal qazanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджанский тхэквондист Гашим Магомедов взял золото турнира в Сербии
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