    BP and SOCAR explore joint opportunities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region

    BP and SOCAR are exploring potential joint activities in Uzbekistan's Ustyurt region, Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said at a press conference on March 6.

    "We are discussing joint activities in the Ustyurt region of Uzbekistan with SOCAR. If successful, this would allow us to combine skills and expertise with SOCAR to achieve positive results in this project," Cristofoli said.

    He emphasized that, for now, the talks are at the discussion stage only.

    BP və SOCAR Üstyurtda birgə fəaliyyət imkanlarını öyrənir
    BP и SOCAR изучают возможности совместной деятельности в Устюрте в Узбекистане - ДОПОЛНЕНО

