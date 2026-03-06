Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:17
    Ibrahimović: Montenegro strongly condemns Iranian drone strikes on Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said the sides discussed regional security issues and emphasized the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts and adhering to the norms and principles of international law amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

    During the call, Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the drone attacks carried out on March 5 from Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He stressed that such actions contradict Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and violate international law.

    Ibrahimović, in turn, strongly condemned the drone attacks and expressed concern over the incident, stating Montenegro's solidarity with Azerbaijan.

