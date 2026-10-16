Azerbaijan's ICT sector output rises 11.1% in nine months
ICT
- 16 October, 2026
- 15:55
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Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced 2.057 billion manats ($1.21 billion) worth of output in January-September this year.
According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee, the figure was 11.1% higher than in the same period of 2025.
In September alone, ICT sector output amounted to 282.3 million manats ($166.06 million), up 30.6% year-on-year.
The sector accounted for 2% of Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first nine months of the year.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's GDP increased by 1.5% year-on-year to 102.048 billion manats ($60.03 billion).
Azərbaycanın İKT sektorunda ümumi istehsal dəyəri sentyabrda 31 %-ə yaxın artıb
Стоимость продукции в секторе ИКТ Азербайджана выросла почти на 31%
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