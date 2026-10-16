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    Mirziyoyev: SOCAR, BP conducting exploration work on six blocks in Ustyurt

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 15:37
    Mirziyoyev: SOCAR, BP conducting exploration work on six blocks in Ustyurt

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and BP are conducting geological exploration at six blocks in the Ustyurt region of Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during an open dialogue with investors, Report informs.

    "Another 128 blocks in other regions have been prepared to be offered to foreign partners," he said.

    According to him, preliminary estimates show that the resource potential of these blocks is 5.8 trillion cubic meters of gas and 560 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons.

    "Uzbekistan is not limiting itself to the domestic energy market. The project to supply green energy to Europe via the Caspian Sea, jointly with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, is entering the practical stage. Afghanistan and South Asian markets have also been identified as promising directions," Mirziyoyev noted.

    On July 24, 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, SOCAR, and Uzbekneftegaz signed a production sharing agreement (PSA) providing for geological exploration and subsequent hydrocarbon production in the Ustyurt region.

    The PSA provides for geological exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons at six investment blocks in Northern Ustyurt: Boyterak, Terengkuduk, Birgori, Kharoy, Karakalpok, and Kulboy. BP joined the agreement with a 40% stake, acquiring 20% each from the existing partners - SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz - which previously held 50% each.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) British Petroleum Ustyurt region
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev: "SOCAR və BP Üstyurtda altı blokda geoloji-kəşfiyyat işləri aparır"
    Мирзиёев: SOCAR и BP проводят геологоразведочные работы на шести блоках в Устюрте
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