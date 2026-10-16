Turkish columnist wanted internationally over calls for forcible seizure of power in Azerbaijan

Criminal case has been initiated over the forcible seizure of power, forcible alteration of the constitutional order, and incitement to religious hatred and hostility in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that it has examined information received regarding materials shared on social media that promote the forcible seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan and incite religious hatred and hostility through the use of violence.

These materials were shared by various individuals, including Celal Çiftçi, a citizen of the Republic of Türkiye born in 1975 and a columnist for the newspaper "Şanlıurfa Olay".

The inquiries established that, following Decision No. 309 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 21, 2026, materials promoting religious radicalism, including AI-generated content, were repeatedly disseminated.

These materials called for the seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan through a coup and the use of force, the forcible alteration of the constitutional order, and the incitement and promotion of religious hatred and hostility through the use of violence.

Repeated appeals under various radical headings were also identified.

On the basis of the materials collected, on October 16, 2026, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Articles 281.2 (repeated public calls for the forcible seizure of power in the Republic of Azerbaijan or the forcible change of its constitutional system), 283.2.1 (incitement to religious hatred and hostility through the use of violence on the grounds of religious hostility, religious radicalism and religious fanaticism), and 167-3.1 (production, possession and dissemination of materials calling for religious extremist activities, substantiating such activities and justifying their necessity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office was assigned to conduct the preliminary investigation. Celal Çiftçi has been formally charged in the criminal case and declared internationally wanted. Requests for mutual legal assistance are currently being sent to the competent authorities of the Republic of Türkiye to carry out relevant investigative measures concerning him and other individuals.

Other necessary measures are also being taken through international cooperation mechanisms. The preliminary investigation continues to examine the above information, the content of other similar materials, the circumstances of their production and dissemination, and other matters relevant to the case in an objective, thorough and comprehensive manner.

The necessary investigative measures are being taken to assess the acts in legal terms and reach a decision in accordance with the law.

The Prosecutor General's Office calls on everyone to help preserve religious tolerance, mutual respect and social solidarity by refraining from sharing content that promotes religious hatred and hostility, using social media responsibly and complying with the law.