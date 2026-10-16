Vietnam-related cargo transit via Azerbaijan rises sevenfold

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Transit freight transportation associated with Vietnam through Azerbaijan increased more than threefold in 2025 compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Meanwhile, in January–September 2026, the transportation climbed sevenfold compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to the ministry, the figures were announced during a meeting between Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, and Phan Thi Thang, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of joint efforts to expand trade and economic ties in line with the two countries' potential, diversify bilateral trade, and promote mutual investments.

It was noted that seven companies with Vietnamese capital currently operate in Azerbaijan.

The sides also reviewed ways to increase non-oil trade turnover, finalize a draft agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, and organize the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Business Council.