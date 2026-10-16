Azerbaijan showcases Istisu mineral springs at health tourism summit in Türkiye

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The health tourism potential of Kalbajar, particularly the Istisu mineral springs, has been presented at the 3rd International Samsun Ikiztepe Health Summit in Türkiye's Samsun city.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, the country's tourism delegation is participating in the summit and the North Anatolia Health and Medical Fair, which will continue through October 18.

Rustam Mehtizade, sector head at the State Tourism Agency, delivered presentations on Azerbaijan's health tourism potential and development prospects.

The presentations highlighted the importance of Naftalan oil for health tourism, Azerbaijan's rich mineral and thermal water resources, opportunities to create new tourism products in the regions, and prospects for expanding international cooperation in this field. Information was also provided on the development prospects of medical tourism.

Particular attention was paid to the potential of Kalbajar district, especially the Istisu mineral water springs, for health tourism.

The presentations highlighted opportunities to combine the region's rich natural resources with modern health and recreation services, develop relevant infrastructure and create new tourism products.

The possibilities created by attracting investors, increasing private-sector participation and developing a favorable investment environment for health tourism in Kalbajar were also presented.

Jeyhun Ashurov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Health and Thermal Tourism Support Association, delivered presentations on the potential of thermal tourism in Azerbaijan, the use of mineral and thermal water resources for tourism purposes, and existing opportunities and development prospects in this area.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Samsun Governor Orhan Tavlı.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship and the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.