CBA, Swiss National Bank mull macroeconomic stability initiatives
Finance
- 16 October, 2026
- 15:10
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank have discussed global challenges, recent trends in the financial sector, as well as initiatives aimed at ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.
Report informs citing the CBA that negotiations between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and the head of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, took place within the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
"During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of bilateral ties, and an exchange of views was held on prospects for future cooperation," reads the statement.
AMB İsveçrə Milli Bankı ilə qlobal çağırışları müzakirə edib
ЦБА и Нацбанк Швейцарии обсудили глобальные вызовы
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