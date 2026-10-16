Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    CBA, Swiss National Bank mull macroeconomic stability initiatives

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 15:10
    CBA, Swiss National Bank mull macroeconomic stability initiatives

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank have discussed global challenges, recent trends in the financial sector, as well as initiatives aimed at ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.

    Report informs citing the CBA that negotiations between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and the head of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, took place within the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

    "During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of bilateral ties, and an exchange of views was held on prospects for future cooperation," reads the statement.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations Financial sector
    AMB İsveçrə Milli Bankı ilə qlobal çağırışları müzakirə edib
    ЦБА и Нацбанк Швейцарии обсудили глобальные вызовы
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