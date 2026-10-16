Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to contribute constructively to OSCE

    Region
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 15:41
    Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to contribute constructively to OSCE

    Georgia has applied to become the OSCE Chair-in-Office in 2027 and intends to make a constructive contribution to the organization's work, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, Bochorishvili made the remarks at a joint press conference with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chair-in-Office Ignazio Cassis.

    Asked why Georgia's candidacy for the OSCE chairmanship was important and what the country expected from the process, the minister noted that Georgia had been a participating State of the organization for decades but had never been given an opportunity to contribute in this important capacity.

    Bochorishvili said Georgia's candidacy was relevant given the challenges facing the country and the opportunities it has in the region.

    "This prompted us to apply. We want to contribute to the development and work of this organization, which is based on the principles of dialogue and consensus. This is not easy in the current environment, when we see more division than unity in the world," she said.

    The minister noted that there was still time to work with all participating States, reach certain agreements and secure consensus on the future chairmanship.

    Bochorishvili stressed that Georgia would participate constructively in the process and seek to contribute to further strengthening the organization as an OSCE participating State.

    Maka Bochorishvili Ignazio Cassis OSCE
    Boçorişvili: Gürcüstanın ATƏT-ə sədrlik üçün namizədliyi aktualdır
    Бочоришвили: Грузия заинтересована стать действующим председателем ОБСЕ
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    20:35
    International coalition calls Armenia's hosting of COP17 a double standard
    Foreign policy
    20:20
    Video
    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts
    Domestic policy
    20:10
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates National Paralympic Committee on 30th anniversary
    Domestic policy
    19:51
    Celal Çiftçi publicly apologizes to Azerbaijan after being placed on wanted list
    Foreign policy
    19:37
    Sweden to provide Ukraine with new $52.3 million aid package to support civilians during winter
    Other countries
    19:06
    Azerbaijan readmits 52 people from European countries in September
    Foreign policy
    18:59
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for special forces cooperation
    Military
    18:41
    CBA chairman links pace of economic diversification to 2027–2030 reforms
    Finance
    18:34
    Taleh Kazimov: Rising oil and gas prices increase Azerbaijan's current account surplus
    Finance
    All News Feed