Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to contribute constructively to OSCE

Georgia has applied to become the OSCE Chair-in-Office in 2027 and intends to make a constructive contribution to the organization's work, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, Bochorishvili made the remarks at a joint press conference with Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chair-in-Office Ignazio Cassis.

Asked why Georgia's candidacy for the OSCE chairmanship was important and what the country expected from the process, the minister noted that Georgia had been a participating State of the organization for decades but had never been given an opportunity to contribute in this important capacity.

Bochorishvili said Georgia's candidacy was relevant given the challenges facing the country and the opportunities it has in the region.

"This prompted us to apply. We want to contribute to the development and work of this organization, which is based on the principles of dialogue and consensus. This is not easy in the current environment, when we see more division than unity in the world," she said.

The minister noted that there was still time to work with all participating States, reach certain agreements and secure consensus on the future chairmanship.

Bochorishvili stressed that Georgia would participate constructively in the process and seek to contribute to further strengthening the organization as an OSCE participating State.