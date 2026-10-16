Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up 12.7% in Jan–Aug 2026
ICT
- 16 October, 2026
- 15:20
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The average monthly nominal salary in the information and communication sector in Azerbaijan reached 2,130.2 manats ($1,253) in January–August 2026, Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee.
This indicator stood at 1,908.6 manats ($1,123) in the public sector and 2,260.9 manats ($1,330) in the private sector.
Compared to the same period of 2025, the average monthly nominal salary in the sector grew by 12.7%, including an 18.6% increase in the public sector and an 8.5% increase in the private sector.
As of September 1, 2026, the number of hired employees in the sector totaled 34,100 people, down 0.3% from the figure a year earlier.
Azərbaycanda informasiya və rabitə sektorundakı orta aylıq əməkhaqqı açıqlanıb
В Азербайджане среднемесячная зарплата в секторе информации и связи выросла на 12,7%
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