    Costa: Azerbaijan remains strategic partner for EU

    • 06 March, 2026
    • 19:59
    Azerbaijan remains a strategically important partner for the European Union, particularly in efforts to strengthen Europe"s energy security, said European Council President António Costa while commenting on his upcoming visit to the country.

    According to Report"s European bureau, Costa is expected to hold a number of high-level meetings in Baku, where discussions will also cover the situation in the Middle East.

    "Azerbaijan is a partner of strategic importance for the EU: our cooperation in the energy sector is crucial for our efforts to diversify energy supplies and strengthen our energy security. Our meeting will also provide an opportunity to discuss the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The European Union stands in full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan," Costa said, according to the council"s press service.

    EU relations with Azerbaijan are based on the EU–Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which has been in force since 1999. The EU is the largest investor in Azerbaijan and its biggest trading partner, the press service added.

    As previously reported, Costa will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 11, marking his first trip to the country.

    Antonio Koşta: Azərbaycan Aİ üçün strateji əhəmiyyətli tərəfdaş olaraq qalır
    Антониу Кошта: Азербайджан для ЕС остается партнером стратегической значимости

