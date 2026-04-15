Azerbaijan MFA sends condolences to Türkiye over school attacks
Foreign policy
- 15 April, 2026
- 21:08
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended condolences over armed attacks on schools in Türkiye, Report informs.
"We are deeply saddened by the armed attacks that occurred today and yesterday at secondary schools in brotherly Türkiye," the ministry said in a post on X, expressing deep condolences to the families and relatives of those killed.
The ministry also expressed solidarity with all those affected by the violence, as well as with the people and government of Türkiye.
It wished a speedy recovery for the injured and extended patience and strength to the Turkish people during this difficult time.
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