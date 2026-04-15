Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan MFA sends condolences to Türkiye over school attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 21:08
    Azerbaijan MFA sends condolences to Türkiye over school attacks

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended condolences over armed attacks on schools in Türkiye, Report informs.

    "We are deeply saddened by the armed attacks that occurred today and yesterday at secondary schools in brotherly Türkiye," the ministry said in a post on X, expressing deep condolences to the families and relatives of those killed.

    The ministry also expressed solidarity with all those affected by the violence, as well as with the people and government of Türkiye.

    It wished a speedy recovery for the injured and extended patience and strength to the Turkish people during this difficult time.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Türkiye condolonces
    Azərbaycan XİN Türkiyədə məktəblərə silahlı hücumla bağlı başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Турции

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed