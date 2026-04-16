Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 09:11
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    94.99

    - 0.12

    34.14

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.69

    0.71

    34.27

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,850.60

    1.60

    509.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,463.72

    - 72.27

    400.43

    S&P 500

    7,022.95

    55.57

    177.45

    Nasdaq

    24,016.02

    376.94

    774.03

    Nikkei

    59,370.13

    1,014.46

    9,030.65

    Dax

    24,066.70

    22.48

    - 423.71

    FTSE 100

    10,559.58

    - 49.48

    628.20

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,274.57

    - 53.29

    125.07

    Shanghai Composite

    4,048.64

    22.33

    79.80

    Bist 100

    14,252.38

    50.14

    2,990.86

    RTS

    1,147.48

    15.56

    33.35

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1812

    0.0024

    0.0067

    USD/GBP

    1.3581

    0.0014

    0.0108

    JPY/USD

    158.6800

    - 0.2900

    2.2300

    RUB/USD

    75.9873

    0.1906

    - 2.7627

    TRY/USD

    44.7617

    0.0268

    1.8055

    CNY/USD

    6.8182

    0.0008

    - 0.1708
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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