Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.04.2026)
Finance
- 16 April, 2026
- 09:11
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
94.99
|
- 0.12
|
34.14
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.69
|
0.71
|
34.27
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,850.60
|
1.60
|
509.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,463.72
|
- 72.27
|
400.43
|
S&P 500
|
7,022.95
|
55.57
|
177.45
|
Nasdaq
|
24,016.02
|
376.94
|
774.03
|
Nikkei
|
59,370.13
|
1,014.46
|
9,030.65
|
Dax
|
24,066.70
|
22.48
|
- 423.71
|
FTSE 100
|
10,559.58
|
- 49.48
|
628.20
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,274.57
|
- 53.29
|
125.07
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,048.64
|
22.33
|
79.80
|
Bist 100
|
14,252.38
|
50.14
|
2,990.86
|
RTS
|
1,147.48
|
15.56
|
33.35
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1812
|
0.0024
|
0.0067
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3581
|
0.0014
|
0.0108
|
JPY/USD
|
158.6800
|
- 0.2900
|
2.2300
|
RUB/USD
|
75.9873
|
0.1906
|
- 2.7627
|
TRY/USD
|
44.7617
|
0.0268
|
1.8055
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8182
|
0.0008
|
- 0.1708
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