SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss progress on full-scale development of Absheron gas-condensate field

On April 15, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, and Bassem Tadros, Chief Vice President for International Assets Management at XRG, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed progress on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, the results achieved to date, and the planned steps for the next phases of implementation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.