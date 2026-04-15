Hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) after successfully hosting COP29 is a further demonstration of confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to unite efforts in addressing common global challenges.

Report cites Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as saying this at the 5th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network held in Istanbul.

Recalling that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Urbanism and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, Gafarova said the country has extensive experience in urban development.

"Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale construction and reconstruction projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur, previously occupied and completely destroyed territories. New settlements, transport, energy and economic infrastructure are being built there based on advanced urban planning principles, and innovative concepts such as 'green energy zones', 'smart cities' and 'zero waste' are being applied. Three national urban forums organised in partnership with the UN Human Settlements Programme have served as an important platform for sharing experience and new initiatives and have contributed to strengthening cooperation in this field," she said.

The speaker noted that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum will serve as an interim assessment of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

"The event will review the past decade and set priorities until 2036," she added.

Gafarova called on all members to actively participate in the forum's agenda and to carefully consider its outcomes in addressing challenges related to rapid urbanisation.