Azerbaijan learns opponents for FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026
Team sports
- 15 April, 2026
- 20:48
The Azerbaijan women's basketball team will compete in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Warsaw, Poland, on June 1-7, Report informs.
Azerbaijan are pitted against the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Madagascar in Pool A.
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