Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan learns opponents for FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026

    Team sports
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 20:48
    Azerbaijan learns opponents for FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026

    The Azerbaijan women's basketball team will compete in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Warsaw, Poland, on June 1-7, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan are pitted against the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Madagascar in Pool A.

    basketball 3x3 basketball Azerbaijani athletes
    Azərbaycanın 3x3 basketbol millisi Dünya Kubokunda mübarizə aparacaq

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