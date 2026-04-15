NATO secretary general promises $60B in NATO military aid for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has promised that Alliance member states will provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military support over 2026, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

Rutte made the remarks at the opening of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as the Ramstein format) on April 15, in Berlin.

In 2026, NATO member states are expected to provide Ukraine with $60 billion in military assistance, in addition to European Union loan funding.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine gets the support it needs. All allies must invest more to achieve the target of $60 billion in terms – $60 billion of security and defence support to Ukraine this year," Rutte said.

He stressed that "any funds coming from the EU's Ukraine support loan should be in addition to what allies commit bilaterally".

"We must focus funding on the priorities – air defence, drones and extended-range ammunition. These are the big priorities," the NATO chief emphasised.

He also mentioned that the PURL mechanism for purchasing US weapons for Ukraine by NATO member states will continue to operate in 2026.

The Alliance chief also highlighted the unequal distribution of costs among member states supporting Ukraine.

"As we look at the NATO Summit in Ankara, we must also make progress in ensuring a more equitable and predictable approach to support Ukraine's defence efforts… This is really a problem. Too few countries share too much of the burden, and we have to address this. Supporting Ukraine's fight is important – as important as ever," Mark Rutte said.