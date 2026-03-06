Witkoff: Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing, more progress expected soon

Russia-Ukraine talks remain ongoing, with additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead, US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday, Report informs.

"Under the President's [Donald Trump] leadership, we continue to achieve meaningful outcomes while working towards formulating a peace deal that will end the war once and for all. Discussions remain ongoing, with additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead," Witkoff wrote on X.

Witkoff also thanked the Swiss government for hosting the discussions and President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in advancing diplomacy toward a resolution.

According to him, this week, Ukraine and Russia carried out another prisoner exchange, with 1000 individuals returned following agreements reached during the recent trilateral negotiations in Geneva with the United States.

"This exchange was achieved thanks to sustained and detailed peace discussions at the direction of President Donald J. Trump," he wrote.