    Russia attacks Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones, leaving casualties

    • 07 March, 2026
    • 13:54
    Russia attacks Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones, leaving casualties

    Seven people were killed, and more than 10 were injured in an attack by Russian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast of Ukraine last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Since last night, work has been ongoing to clear the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv following a Russian ballistic missile strike. A whole section was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighboring building were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that 7 people have been killed. More than 10 people have been injured, including children. People may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary services are working at the scene for the rescue operation.

    Russia used 29 missiles, nearly half of them ballistic, and 480 drones, most of them 'Shaheds,' against Ukraine. They targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and the railway in the Zhytomyr region. Damage has been reported in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. Relevant services are working wherever necessary.

    There must be a response from partners to these savage strikes against life. I thank everyone who will not remain silent. Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore support must continue. The PURL initiative must continue to operate just as actively. We count on active work with the European Union to guarantee greater protection for our people. I am grateful to everyone who helps strengthen our protection," reads the post.

