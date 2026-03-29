Two unidentified drones crash in southeastern Finland in 'suspected territorial violation'

Two unidentified drones crashed near the southern Finnish city of Kouvola on Sunday in what the country's defence ministry believes is a "suspected territorial violation," Report informs via Euronews.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says they may have been stray Ukrainian drones.

"Drones have strayed into Finland's territory. We take this very seriously," said Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen in a statement, adding that security authorities had been sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

Orpo, speaking to Finnish state-broadcaster Yle, said it is "likely that these are Ukrainian drones, but this will be investigated and then announced later."