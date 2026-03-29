Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iranian army launches drone attack on US base in Jordan

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    • 29 March, 2026
    • 21:02
    Iranian army launches drone attack on US base in Jordan

    The US Al-Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti) base in Jordan has been attacked by drons of the Iranian Army, Report informs via Fars News Agency.

    "At the Al-Azraq base, the US Army's logistics and support equipment warehouse, as well as force deployment locations, became targets of the UAVs," the report stated.

    The US Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan, with its equipment and high human resource potential, is considered one of the most important military centers in the region and one of the main military facilities of the US and its allies.

    US base in Jordan US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Ordusu ABŞ-nin İordaniyadakı bazasına hücum edib
    Иран атаковал базу США в Иордании с применением беспилотников

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