Iranian army launches drone attack on US base in Jordan
Other countries
- 29 March, 2026
- 21:02
The US Al-Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti) base in Jordan has been attacked by drons of the Iranian Army, Report informs via Fars News Agency.
"At the Al-Azraq base, the US Army's logistics and support equipment warehouse, as well as force deployment locations, became targets of the UAVs," the report stated.
The US Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan, with its equipment and high human resource potential, is considered one of the most important military centers in the region and one of the main military facilities of the US and its allies.
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