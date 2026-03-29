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    Extreme weather in Afghanistan leaves 17 people dead, authorities say

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    • 29 March, 2026
    • 19:51
    Extreme weather in Afghanistan leaves 17 people dead, authorities say

    Severe flooding, a landslide and thunderstorms in parts of Afghanistan left 17 people dead and 26 injured over the last 24 hours, with more heavy rainfall predicted, authorities said Sunday, the latest casualties from extreme weather in the country this season, Report informs via AP.

    The number of casualties could increase as crews from the country's National Disaster Management Authority survey the affected areas, the authority's spokesman, Yousuf Hammad, said in a statement. Thirteen of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, mostly in the western, central and northwestern parts of the country, were affected.

    The severe weather also left 147 homes either completely or partially destroyed, wiped out 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) of roads and destroyed agricultural land and irrigation canals and businesses, Hammad said. In all, he said, 530 families were affected.

    Afghanistan Extreme weather Yousuf Hammad
    В Афганистане из-за наводнений погибли 17 человек

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