Armenian FM Mirzoyan says TRIPP talks ongoing, agreement to follow

Armenia is currently coordinating documents within the framework of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, a specific agreement will be signed later.

"Currently, we are continuing negotiations, exchanging information, and as a result, there should be something like an intergovernmental agreement. Negotiations on this issue have not subsided, we are at the stage we planned for this time, and work is ongoing," Mirzoyan stated.