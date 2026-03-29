Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Armenian FM Mirzoyan says TRIPP talks ongoing, agreement to follow

    Region
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 18:19
    Armenian FM Mirzoyan says TRIPP talks ongoing, agreement to follow

    Armenia is currently coordinating documents within the framework of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, a specific agreement will be signed later.

    "Currently, we are continuing negotiations, exchanging information, and as a result, there should be something like an intergovernmental agreement. Negotiations on this issue have not subsided, we are at the stage we planned for this time, and work is ongoing," Mirzoyan stated.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Trump Route (TRIPP)
    Mirzoyan: Hazırda TRIPP layihəsi üçün sənədlərin razılaşdırılması mərhələsindəyik
    Глава МИД Армении: Сейчас мы находимся на этапе согласования документов по проекту TRIPP

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