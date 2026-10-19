Baghdad Declaration includes provision on normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

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The Baghdad Declaration adopted following the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) includes a provision on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

According to Report, Azerbaijan was represented at the session by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

The session addressed current issues on the agenda of OIC member states, regional and international challenges, and ways to expand cooperation among the organization's member states.

Following the session, resolutions on political, economic, humanitarian, cultural and other issues were adopted, along with the Baghdad Declaration.

Among the key outcomes for Azerbaijan were the re-adoption of four country-specific resolutions with relevant amendments and the inclusion in the Baghdad Declaration of a provision on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The declaration welcomes the progress achieved in the normalization process, particularly the initialling of the agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries. OIC member states were called upon to actively support efforts to clear Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation of mines.

In addition, Azerbaijan's representative Aydin Safikhanov was elected a member of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission for the 2027–2030 term.

On the sidelines of the event, Rafiyev also held bilateral meetings with the heads and deputy heads of the foreign ministries of Gambia, Türkiye and Iraq. The discussions focused on cooperation with these countries within the OIC framework.