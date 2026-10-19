Inclusive Training Centre established at Baku State Vocational Education Centre for Culture and Crafts

An Inclusive Training Centre has been established at the Baku State Vocational Education Centre for Culture and Crafts as part of the "SkillBridge – Inclusive Education for Inclusive Employment" project.

According to Report, the opening ceremony was attended by Alena Aliyeva; Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov; Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov; Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva; Polad Rustamov, Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations; Milli Majlis member Soltan Mammadov; as well as representatives of government agencies, partner organizations and public associations.

SkillBridge project manager Azi Eynalov noted that the new centre aims to develop the professional skills of people with disabilities and neurodivergent people, help them integrate into the labour market and expand their employment opportunities.

The centre has four workshops equipped with modern facilities. Training will be offered in graphic and web design, software development, artistic interior and exterior design, wood carving, sales, and cashier operations.

In addition, the workshop run by the Birgə və Sağlam public association provides young neurodivergent people with practical training in confectionery, barista skills and office administration. The project aims to assess the skills of 200 people, enrol 100 in training programmes and help at least 60 secure employment.

The "SkillBridge – Inclusive Education for Inclusive Employment" project is being implemented in partnership with the State Agency for Vocational Education, with financial support from SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations and the partners of the South Caucasus Pipeline, and with the participation of the Birgə və Sağlam public association. The project aims to develop the professional skills of people with disabilities, strengthen their economic independence and foster an inclusive labour market.