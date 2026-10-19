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    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament

    Individual sports
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 14:58
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Serbia, in cooperation with the Chess Federation of Serbia, organized a chess tournament in Belgrade titled "Peace and Sovereignty" to mark Azerbaijan's Day of Restoration of Independence.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the tournament was held at the Azerbaijan Chess Pavilion in Tašmajdan Park.

    Representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Serbia, as well as prominent sports figures, took part in the tournament.

    The event featured speeches by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizadeh; FIDE Vice President and President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov; and President of the Chess Federation of Serbia, Andrija Jorgić.

    At the end of the event, participants were presented with certificates and gifts.

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgrade organizes chess tournament
    Azerbaijani Embassy chess
    Photo
    Belqradda Azərbaycan Səfirliyinin təşkilatçılığı ilə "Sülh və Suverenlik" adlı şahmat turniri keçirilib
    Photo
    Посольство Азербайджана в Белграде организовало шахматный турнир
    44 - Tezliklə
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