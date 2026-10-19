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    Trump calls for France to close its borders immediately

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Trump calls for France to close its borders immediately

    President Donald Trump has called for France to close its borders immediately, according to Report.

    "The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST! President DJT!" Trump said on Truth Social.

    Amid ongoing protests, riots and clashes across France, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is scheduled to hold a meeting of the interministerial crisis centre today.

    Curfews have already been imposed in several cities.

    According to media reports, the coordination group behind the protests in France announced on Monday the second phase of demonstrations, scheduled for October 24 and 31.

    Donald Trump United States of America France
    Tramp Fransanı sərhədlərini dərhal bağlamağa çağırıb
    Трамп призвал Францию немедленно закрыть границы
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