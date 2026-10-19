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Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Malaysia, Khazar Farhadov, has presented his credentials to Malaysia"s King, Sultan Ibrahim, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Malaysia said in a post on X.

According to Report, the diplomatic mission noted that the ceremony took place at Istana Negara, the official residence of Malaysia's head of state.

On August 7, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Khazar Farhadov as the country's new ambassador to Kuala Lumpur.

Farhadov served as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan from 2021 to 2026.