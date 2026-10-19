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    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Malaysia presents credentials to king

    Foreign policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 14:45
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Malaysia presents credentials to king

    Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Malaysia, Khazar Farhadov, has presented his credentials to Malaysia"s King, Sultan Ibrahim, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Malaysia said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the diplomatic mission noted that the ceremony took place at Istana Negara, the official residence of Malaysia's head of state.

    On August 7, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Khazar Farhadov as the country's new ambassador to Kuala Lumpur.

    Farhadov served as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Pakistan from 2021 to 2026.

    Khazar Farhadov Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations
    Azərbaycanın Malayziyadakı səfiri etimadnaməsini Krala təqdim edib
    Посол Азербайджана в Малайзии вручил верительные грамоты королю страны
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