Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
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    ANAMA: More than 1,400 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 14:50
    ANAMA: More than 1,400 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

    A total of 66 anti-tank mines, 188 anti-personnel mines and 631 unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from October 12 to 18, according to the weekly update released by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    According to the information, cited by Report, a total of 1,420.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the period.

    Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), five local organizations and one NGO.

    ANAMA Azerbaijan's liberated territories Landmine problem
    Ötən həftə 1400 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На минувшей неделе от мин очищено более 1,4 тыс. га территорий
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