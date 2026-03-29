Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

Two more Indian-flagged tankers carrying LPG passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India's shipping ministry said Sunday, Report informs via AFP.

Iran, following US-Israel military strikes, has all but halted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.

Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes, were sailing towards India's coast, the ministry said in a statement.

BW TYR was proceeding towards Mumbai while BW ELM was heading to New Mangalore, the statement said.

Four other Indian LPG tankers had earlier transited the strait, but 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the Gulf region.

India is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and second-largest buyer of LPG, which is used for cooking and predominantly sourced from the Middle East.

New Delhi has ordered tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions.