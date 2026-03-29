Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 18:44
    Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

    Two more Indian-flagged tankers carrying LPG passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India's shipping ministry said Sunday, Report informs via AFP.

    Iran, following US-Israel military strikes, has all but halted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.

    Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes, were sailing towards India's coast, the ministry said in a statement.

    BW TYR was proceeding towards Mumbai while BW ELM was heading to New Mangalore, the statement said.

    Four other Indian LPG tankers had earlier transited the strait, but 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the Gulf region.

    India is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and second-largest buyer of LPG, which is used for cooking and predominantly sourced from the Middle East.

    New Delhi has ordered tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions.

    Indian-flagged tankers Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Hindistanın iki tankeri Hörmüz boğazını keçib
    Два индийских танкера смогли миновать Ормузский пролив

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