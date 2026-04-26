Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed a contradiction between US actions and their statements about seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Report informs referring to the Press TV.

Pezeshkian stated that Washington, on the one hand, declares its readiness for negotiations, while on the other, it continues to pressure Tehran.

The Iranian president believes that such a policy is not conducive to resolving the situation.

"Iran won't enter into forced negotiations under pressure, threats, or a blockade (of Iranian ports - ed.)," he emphasized.

A ceasefire is currently in place between the US and Iran, but American forces continue to blockade Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. Only five ships pass through the strait daily, compared to 130 before the conflict began.