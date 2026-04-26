Russia is increasing attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure as it fails to make progress on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Zelenskyy made the remarks at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on April 26.

He said Russian forces are targeting energy, logistics, water supply and transport infrastructure, particularly railway facilities and bridges.

Zelenskyy said such actions are aimed at putting pressure on Ukraine's international partners and influencing negotiation processes.

He added that Kyiv plans to direct international assistance toward developing its own defense production and protecting its energy system.