Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

    Other countries
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 15:24
    Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

    Russia is increasing attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure as it fails to make progress on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Zelenskyy made the remarks at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on April 26.

    He said Russian forces are targeting energy, logistics, water supply and transport infrastructure, particularly railway facilities and bridges.

    Zelenskyy said such actions are aimed at putting pressure on Ukraine's international partners and influencing negotiation processes.

    He added that Kyiv plans to direct international assistance toward developing its own defense production and protecting its energy system.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war Russia
    Zelenski: Döyüşdə irəliləyiş əldə etməyən Rusiya Ukraynanın vacib infrastrukturuna hücumlarını artırır
    Зеленский: Россия усиливает удары по критической инфраструктуре Украины

    Latest News

    16:20

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issues

    Other countries
    15:24

    Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

    Other countries
    15:19

    Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye

    Region
    14:49

    Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosion

    Incident
    14:41

    Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FM

    Incident
    14:13
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    13:44

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    13:39

    Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives

    Region
    All News Feed