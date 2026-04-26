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    Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in north

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    • 26 April, 2026
    • 17:38
    Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in north

    Japan has deployed 1,400 firefighters and 100 Self-Defense Force personnel to battle mountain blazes in the northern part of the country, with the fires, ‌now burning on Sunday for a fifth straight day, continuing to threaten a picturesque coastal town, Report informs via Reuters.

    The area consumed by the fires reached 1,373 hectares (3,393 acres) as of early Sunday morning, up 7% from a day earlier.

    The fires threaten residential districts of Otsuchi ⁠on the Pacific Coast - a town that lost nearly a tenth of its population in one of Japan's worst disasters, the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

    Evacuation orders are in place for 1,541 households or 3,233 residents, roughly a third of Otsuchi's population.

    "Although the Self-Defence Forces are fighting the fires from the sky (with helicopters), the dry weather and winds are helping the fires expand," Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano told ‌a ⁠press conference.

    One Otsuchi resident said he worried about the damage the wildfire could inflict.

    "A fire burns everything down. With a tsunami, you might have something left after the destruction," Yoshinori Komatsu, 74, said as he watched Self-Defence Force ⁠helicopters dump water over fires in the distance.

    The only casualty to date has been one minor injury suffered when a person fell at an evacuation centre, ⁠Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on its website.

    No rain is expected in the region on Sunday or Monday, but a ⁠brief shower is forecast on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    The cause of the fires is unclear and under investigation.

    wildfires Self-Defense Forces of Japan
    Yaponiyada 1400 yanğınsöndürən güclü meşə yanğınları ilə mübarizə aparır
    В Японии 1 400 пожарных борются с масштабными лесными пожарами

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