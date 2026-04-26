Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Czech PM arriving in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 17:55
    Czech PM arriving in Azerbaijan

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is arriving in Azerbaijan on a visit, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan. My first official trip outside the EU is just beginning," he wrote on X.

    The trip is regional in nature, with the Czech prime minister also visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    During this visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Karel Havlíček, as well as a representative delegation of Czech entrepreneurs.

    The trip's program includes business forums, thematic seminars, and networking events in both B2B and B2G formats.

    The purpose of these meetings is to facilitate the establishment of new business contacts and expand cooperation with the business community of the host countries.

    Czech PM arriving in Azerbaijan
    Czech PM arriving in Azerbaijan
    Andrej Babiš Azerbaijan Czech republic
    Photo
    Andrey Babiş Azərbaycana rəsmi səfərə gəlib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Премьер-министр Чехии Андрей Бабиш прибыл с официальным визитом в Азербайджан - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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