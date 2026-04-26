Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani President: It is great honor to receive "Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation"

    Domestic policy
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 16:37
    Azerbaijani President: It is great honor to receive Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation
    Ilham Aliyev

    "I express my profound gratitude to the Town Councils of Gernika-Lumo and Pforzheim, the Gernika Peace Museum, the Casa de Cultura and the Gernika Gogoratuz Peace Research Center for awarding me with the "Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation" in recognition of my efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to encourage dialogue," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the "Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation" ceremony, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "It is a great privilege to receive this prominent award, which aims to perpetuate the historical memory of the Gernika tragedy and to honor individuals who contribute to peace and reconciliation processes. The presentation of this award on 26 April – Gernika Victims" Remembrance Day – holds particular symbolism," the head of state stressed.

    Ilham Aliyev awarding Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: "Sülh və Barışıq üçün Gernika mükafatı"na layiq görülmək böyük şərəfdir
    Президент Азербайджана: Для меня большая честь получить "Премию Герники за мир и примирение"

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