Three soldiers drown during military exercise in Uruguay
Other countries
- 30 October, 2026
- 23:01
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Three Uruguayan servicemen have drowned during a military exercise, the country's army said in a statement, according to Report.
"Due to technical reasons that are currently being investigated, a group of servicemen became entangled in an object. This required emergency measures, including cutting the main cable, leaving four of them underwater," the statement said.
Three servicemen died. The fourth was rescued. "He was resuscitated and taken to a local hospital," the statement added.
The incident occurred near the city of Fray Bentos. The servicemen were supposed to swim a distance of 2,500 metres under the supervision of instructors. According to the army, they were attached to a single main cable.
Uruqvayda hərbi təlim zamanı üç hərbçi boğularaq ölüb
В Уругвае во время учений утонули трое военных
Latest News
23:52
Georgian PM says opposition alliance had no prospectsRegion
23:47
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in AnkaraForeign policy
23:29
Photo
Video
Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Traces of Azerbaijani Heritage in Saral VillageDomestic policy
23:06
Eight killed, three injured in four-vehicle crash in ArmeniaRegion
22:39
Reuters: US billionaire leads securities swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assetsOther countries
22:18
Kobakhidze says Georgia seeks European integration with dignityRegion
22:07
Greenland parliament ratifies US security agreementOther countries
21:34
Baku's private house prices rise 13.2% in OctoberInfrastructure
21:11
Azerbaijan, Latvia hold consular consultations in RigaForeign policy