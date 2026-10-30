Three soldiers drown during military exercise in Uruguay

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Three Uruguayan servicemen have drowned during a military exercise, the country's army said in a statement, according to Report.

"Due to technical reasons that are currently being investigated, a group of servicemen became entangled in an object. This required emergency measures, including cutting the main cable, leaving four of them underwater," the statement said.

Three servicemen died. The fourth was rescued. "He was resuscitated and taken to a local hospital," the statement added.

The incident occurred near the city of Fray Bentos. The servicemen were supposed to swim a distance of 2,500 metres under the supervision of instructors. According to the army, they were attached to a single main cable.