Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    FBI and US Secret Service launch investigation into Binance hack

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 22:35
    FBI and US Secret Service launch investigation into Binance hack

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the country's top officials, have launched an investigation into the large-scale hack of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

    According to Report, the FBI said it was "aware of the incident and is working with relevant public- and private-sector partners to assess the scope of the activity, analyse potential implications and coordinate necessary investigative measures".

    The Secret Service said its "investigators are working around the clock with private-sector partners, including [USDC issuer] Circle, to identify, freeze, trace and recover funds stolen from Binance on Thursday".

    "We are also working closely with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and law enforcement agencies to identify the cybercriminals responsible and bring them to justice," the Secret Service added.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance reported on October 29 that it had been targeted in a cyberattack. Losses could amount to $6.3 billion. Customer deposits remain unaffected and are accessible as usual.

    The exchange suspended all deposits and withdrawals but expects these services to resume within the next two days. Working with partners across the blockchain industry, Binance has managed to freeze some of the affected assets. Around $3 billion has so far been blocked directly on the blockchain.

    Binance FBI hacker attacks investigation
    FTB və Məxfi Xidmət "Binance"ə qarşı kiberhücumla bağlı araşdırmaya başlayıb
    ФБР и Секретная служба США приступили к расследованию взлома Binance
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:55
    Germany fails to meet gas storage target as winter approaches
    Other countries
    17:43
    Trump says US still has 'to take care of' one or two targets in Iran
    Other countries
    17:31
    US Marine arrested for alleged drunk driving during curfew in Japan
    Other countries
    17:21
    Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief's resignation
    Other countries
    17:05
    Five killed in fresh ethnic violence in India's Manipur state
    Other countries
    16:46
    IRNA: Iran submits evidence to IMO regarding US, Israeli attacks on country's maritime infrastructure
    Region
    16:27
    Kate Douglass crushes 100m freestyle world record to cap short course swim trials
    Individual sports
    16:05
    Wooden fuel vessel catches fire near Strait of Hormuz
    Other countries
    15:50
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff participate in Victory Run in Baku
    Individual sports
    All News Feed