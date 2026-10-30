Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    US begins evacuating diplomats from Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 23:42
    US begins evacuating diplomats from Saudi Arabia

    The US State Department has begun withdrawing some of its diplomats and embassy staff members' family members from Saudi Arabia due to security threats.

    According to Report, the relevant information was published on the department's website.

    The department said that Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, had been conducting military operations against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and serious disruptions to transport links. It warned that the conflict could rapidly escalate beyond the immediate combat zone.

    The State Department also said that diplomats were required to obtain special authorisation from the chief of mission before using any airport in Saudi Arabia due to recent missile and drone attacks on airports across the kingdom.

    The department advised US citizens to be prepared for possible attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and transport disruptions.

    In addition, US authorities reminded their citizens that filming, publishing or sharing information about missile defence systems, drones and their impact sites in the kingdom was prohibited. The State Department noted that US citizens had been detained for violating these rules, including for photographing government buildings, airports and the sites where missiles and drones had landed.

    US Department of State Evacuation Saudi Arabia
    ABŞ diplomatlarını Səudiyyə Ərəbistanından çıxarır
    США начали эвакуацию своих дипломатов из Саудовской Аравии
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:52
    Georgian PM says opposition alliance had no prospects
    Region
    23:47
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    23:29
    Photo
    Video
    Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Traces of Azerbaijani Heritage in Saral Village
    Domestic policy
    23:06
    Eight killed, three injured in four-vehicle crash in Armenia
    Region
    22:39
    Reuters: US billionaire leads securities swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets
    Other countries
    22:18
    Kobakhidze says Georgia seeks European integration with dignity
    Region
    22:07
    Greenland parliament ratifies US security agreement
    Other countries
    21:34
    Baku's private house prices rise 13.2% in October
    Infrastructure
    21:11
    Azerbaijan, Latvia hold consular consultations in Riga
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed