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    US State Department approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1B

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 23:22
    US State Department approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1B

    The United States has approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defence system, along with related equipment, for $2.1 billion.

    According to Report, the US State Department and the relevant government agency within the Pentagon responsible for foreign military sales under government-to-government contracts announced the decision.

    The statement stressed that the purchase would be "fully funded by partners and allies". The package will include "classified and unclassified spare parts for PAC-3 missiles, as well as other related logistics and software support elements".

    The deal is expected to advance US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of a partner country that contributes to political and economic stability in Europe.

    "The sale will enable Ukraine to enhance its ability to counter current and future threats by strengthening its integrated air and missile defense capabilities," the statement said.

    The missiles will be supplied to Ukraine by Lockheed Martin, one of the Pentagon's key contractors.

    US Department of State arms sales Ukraine
    ABŞ Ukraynaya 500 ədəd "Patriot" raketi satacaq
    Госдеп одобрил продажу Украине 500 ракет ЗРК Patriot на $2,1 млрд
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