Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    UAE says oil leak from Gem No. 2 tanker has been stopped

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 22:47
    UAE says oil leak from Gem No. 2 tanker has been stopped

    The oil leak from the Gem No. 2 tanker off the coast of the UAE has been stopped, with no new spills reported. Cleanup operations in the affected coastal areas are continuing, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said in a statement.

    According to The Times of Israel, cited by Report, the ministry said the oil slick is concentrated near the northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain and has spread partially towards coastal areas of the neighbouring northern emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

    The ministry noted that the level of oil pollution in the sea has decreased significantly.

    As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily closed some beaches and coastal areas. However, the ministry stressed that this does not mean pollution has been detected at every one of these sites.

    The authorities have not disclosed the cause of the spill. However, Reuters sources in the shipping industry said the leak may have been caused by a projectile that struck the vessel on October 9, triggering a fire that was later extinguished.

    Fire oil spill Escalation in Middle East
    "Gem No. 2" tankerindən neft sızması dayandırılıb
    ОАЭ сообщили о прекращении утечки нефти из танкера Gem No. 2
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