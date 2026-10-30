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    Brnabic: Serbia must hold presidential election by December 27

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    • 30 October, 2026
    • 21:36
    Brnabic: Serbia must hold presidential election by December 27

    Serbia is expected to hold presidential elections by December 27, Acting President of Serbia Ana Brnabic said at a press conference at the Presidential Administration.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, she recalled that, under the law, the date of the presidential election must be set by November 27.

    Brnabic noted that if state institutions are formed soon, the person temporarily exercising the powers of the president may also be replaced.

    She expressed hope that at least the parliament would be formed by November 27. She said that after repeat voting at certain polling stations in the snap parliamentary elections held on October 25 and the announcement of the final results, she would convene the parliament's first session as soon as possible.

    Brnabic called on the political forces that won the elections to act responsibly and begin forming the state authorities without delay.

    She also described the events that took place in the country after the October 25 election results were announced as unacceptable, stressing that violence and disrespect for state institutions must not continue.

    Ana Brnabić Presidential election Serbia
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    Брнабич: Президентские выборы в Сербии должны быть проведены до 27 декабря
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